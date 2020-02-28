🔥Mikel Arteta message to Arsenal players: Don't give up on Champions League spot🔥

Mikel Arteta has told his Arsenal players not to give up hope of playing uefa Champions League football next season, despite their shock Europa League exit last night.

Arsenal crashed out of Europe with a 2-1 extra-time defeat against Olympiacos after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a sitter from the last meaningful kick of the game.

The Gunners went out on away goals, with the tie level at 2-2 on aggregate, in a major blow for Arteta, who viewed the Europa League as a viable way of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

They can only return to Europe’s elite competition via the Premier League and that will not be an easy task with ninth-in-the-table Arsenal seven points off the top four and only 11 games remaining.

Fifth place could yet be enough to qualify for the Champions League if Manchester City are banned from European competition for the next two seasons for breaches of Uefa’s financial regulations. The Gunners are just four points off fifth-placed Manchester United and, although Arteta admits it will be difficult, but he has told his squad to not give up hope.

Fight on: Arteta has told his players the season is still alive (Getty Images)

“I just want to concentrate now on lifting those players, getting back the belief, and convincing them that there is still a lot to play for, and move on,” said the Spaniard.

“It’s part of this sport that a big disappointment can happen and it

happened tonight. We have to learn and react as a team and as a club.

“Looking at the table we’re still far from the objectives that we all have, but we’ve been far all season and we have to keep fighting.

“The most important thing now is that the dressing room has to be strong and we have to keep going and react.

“First of all, I have to convince them about what happened in the game and why they are not through in the tie.

“If they continue to do that, there will be rewards like we have done in the last 10 games that we played.”

The manner of last night’s defeat, the club’s first in 2020, was particularly painful for Arsenal, who were sent into extra-time by Pape Abou Cisse’s opener in the 53rd minute.

Arsenal then thought they had won it in the 113th minute when Aubameyang hammered home an acrobatic volley, but Youssef El Arabi scored for Olympiacos in the dying moments. Aubameyang then missed a glorious chance in injury time and he and his team-mates looked crestfallen at the final whistle.

“It was a crazy game,” said Aubameyang. “We had the chance to score in the last minute as well and I missed it.

“I was tired and I had some cramps as well, but it is not an excuse. I have to score this goal.

“We try to keep improving in the League. We try to win as many games as possible and we will see how many chances we have to qualify [for the Champions League].”