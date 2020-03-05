🔥Mikel Arteta eager to open contract talks with Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang🔥

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says the club need to sit down with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the season ends to resolve his contract situation.

The forward has under 18 months to run on his current deal and Arsenal have to sell him this summer, or risk losing him for free in 2021, if they cannot get to him to agree fresh terms.

Aubameyang has been in sensational form for the Gunners, scoring 20 goals this season – which is twice as many as any other Arsenal players.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have since shown an interest in the 30-year-old and Arteta has now said the club must sit down for contract talks with Aubameyang before the season ends.

“We will have to do that at some stage before the end of the season for sure and we will see the intentions that we have, his intentions, where we are sitting in that moment,” said the Spaniard.

“I think it is difficult to predict that context right now. For me it is very easy. I want to keep him under any circumstances.”

Aubameyang was rested for Monday’s night FA Cup win over Portsmouth, but is due to return to the team for Saturday’s game against West Ham.

The Gabon international’s last match was the Europa League defeat at home to Olympiacos last Thursday, when he missed a golden chance at the end to send Arsenal through to the last-16.

Arteta has admitted Aubameyang was devastated after that loss and almost in tears at the final whistle, but he is now back in better spirits.

“He was down. He felt responsible for what happened,” said Arteta.

“We all tried to convince him that even though he had the best chance of the game, he was the one who put us in that situation earlier.

“He’s done it [scored] on many occasions this season and last season. We need him happy, smiling and full of energy. That’s the way he’s looked for the last few days.”