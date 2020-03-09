🔥Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal defender Cedric Soares is in line for his Arsenal debut vs Man City🔥

Cedric Soares is in line to make his Arsenal debut against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The defender completed his move from Southampton in January, but a pre-existing knee injury, alongside a more recent hamstring injury, has prevented any possible game time.

Soares – who played 16 Premier League games for Southampton this season – returned to first team training last week, although wearing a protective strap on his left leg.

Mikel Arteta has now confirmed that the defender will be ready to make his debut, however, also declaring Shkodran Mustafi fit.

“I think they [Soares and Mustafi] will be available to play,” he said. “Hopefully everybody will be available to train tomorrow and we’ll pick the squad with the best players we can.”

Soares is yet to feature for Arsenal since making his January move (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The pair’s return is a significant boost for Arteta, who also refuses to rule out the possibility of Lucas Torreira featuring again this season.

“Well, I wouldn’t like to rule him out. Lucas is really keen and wanting to play again this season,” he said.

“Whether that is realistic or not, we’ll know again in the next two or three weeks.

“It depends on how the bone is healing, how he’s doing in his rehab and at the moment we don’t know anything for sure.”