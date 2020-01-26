🔥Mikel Arteta backs himself to rescue Shkodran Mustafi’s Arsenal career🔥

Mikel Arteta believes he can still rescue Shkodran Mustafi’s Arsenal career as he praised the defender’s positive reaction to his defensive mistake against Chelsea last week.
Mustafi’s calamitous backpass led to a Chelsea penalty and a red card for David Luiz at Stamford Bridge, but the German was excellent in the second half as Arsenal fought to a spirited 2-2 draw.
The 27 year-old’s Arsenal career has been plagued by similar errors and his time at the club appeared to be over this summer when former head coach Unai Emery publicly urged him to leave for another team.
Arsenal are looking to sign a defender this month and are hoping to complete a move for Flamengo defender Pablo Mari in the coming days, after the Spaniard flew to London for a medical this weekend.
But Arteta still believes that Mustafi has shown the right desire and attitude since his appointment as head coach last month, and says it is his “job” to turn around the defender’s Arsenal career.
“The plans maybe in the summer were different with him,” Arteta said. “I came here, he is here and his attitude is always right.
“He wants to help. He made a mistake, it’s OK. But I like the reaction. I look more at the reaction. Maybe it was Musti, the next day it will be someone else [making a mistake], the next day it will be myself.
“I can accept a mistake, no problem. What I’m not going to accept is someone who makes a mistake and after he stops playing, he doesn’t want the ball, he doesn’t want to make decisions. That player is not acceptable for our team.
“But Musti, after that he tried to play every single time. He went for every single challenge, he put his body on the line. He was down afterwards, yes, but he reacted and if he does that, he will overcome the situation.
“I’ve worked with players like this, I’ve had team-mates like this and there is always a moment where there is a click.”
Mustafi could be given another chance to impress in Arsenal’s FA Cup tie against Bournemouth on Monday night. There could also be an opportunity for defender Rob Holding, who made his first appearance in two months against Leeds United in the previous round.
“He is a very interesting player, very focused, very determined and very willing to learn,” said Arteta of Holding. “Obviously the fact he has been out for such a long time, he is lacking competition now and lacking that rhythm. We need to try to give him as much as possible to help him.
“There were some moments that he looked really, really good. He is a player that is going to be very valuable for us.”
Mari’s arrival, if completed as expected, will further boost Arsenal’s defensive options. The 26 year-old is a tall, left-footed centre-back who has used to be on the books of Manchester City, although he never played for the first team.