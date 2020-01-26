🔥Mikel Arteta backs himself to rescue Shkodran Mustafi’s Arsenal career🔥

Mikel Arteta believes he can still rescue Shkodran Mustafi’s Arsenal career as he praised the defender’s positive reaction to his defensive mistake against Chelsea last week.

Mustafi’s calamitous backpass led to a Chelsea penalty and a red card for David Luiz at Stamford Bridge, but the German was excellent in the second half as Arsenal fought to a spirited 2-2 draw.

The 27 year-old’s Arsenal career has been plagued by similar errors and his time at the club appeared to be over this summer when former head coach Unai Emery publicly urged him to leave for another team.

Arsenal are looking to sign a defender this month and are hoping to complete a move for Flamengo defender Pablo Mari in the coming days, after the Spaniard flew to London for a medical this weekend.

But Arteta still believes that Mustafi has shown the right desire and attitude since his appointment as head coach last month, and says it is his “job” to turn around the defender’s Arsenal career.

“The plans maybe in the summer were different with him,” Arteta said. “I came here, he is here and his attitude is always right.

“He wants to help. He made a mistake, it’s OK. But I like the reaction. I look more at the reaction. Maybe it was Musti, the next day it will be someone else [making a mistake], the next day it will be myself.