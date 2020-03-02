🔥Mikel Arteta and Arsenal face key transfer decisions after Champions League absence 'damages' club finances🔥

Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal have no margin for error in the transfer market this summer as the club feel the “enormous” financial effects of three seasons without Champions League football.

The Gunners posted a £27.1million loss for the year ending 31 May 2019 – the first time since 2002 they recorded an annual deficit.

Although Arsenal made more than £22m from reaching last season’s Europa League Final, that figure is dwarfed by the £90m Tottenham received for their run to the Champions League Final, highlighting the gulf in revenue between UEFA’s two biggest club competitions.

The Gunners overall revenue went up from £388.2m to £394.7m but a lack of revenue from player sales combined with an increased wage bill (now £231.7m) underlines the constraints Arteta will be under as he attempts to overhaul the squad.

Thursday’s Europa League exit to Olympiacos has heightened the pressure on Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League through their Premier League finish for the first since 2017.

“The damage caused by the club not being in the Champions League for the third season is really big,” said Arteta.

“Financially the impact is enormous because the structure of this club is built to be in the Champions League and you can sustain that for one year or two, but then after you have to start making decisions.

“So, we will have to make decisions one way or the other depending on the scenario we find ourselves, whether we are in the Champions League, Europa League or nowhere near that. And we’ll have a very clear plan of what we want to do and depending where we are we have to act like this.

(Action Images via Reuters)

“It will be difficult but this is the situation we are in now. We’ve been in that situation because we haven’t performed as well as the other top four clubs have been doing.

“That’s the reality and we have to face that reality face to face and try to make the best decisions. We don’t have margin for error with those decisions so they have to be very thorough and clear processes of where we have to improve and how we are going to do that and then go forward with no excuses.”

Arteta insisted, however, that he is confident the club will still be able to attract top talent to Arsenal even if they fail to secure Champions League football.

Asked if qualifying for Europe’s premier competition would make signing and keeping players easier – both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka will have just one year remaining on their contracts this summer – Arteta said: “I think it is a no-brainer.

“Every player in the world wants to play Champions League and if you talk about having this option on the table, players are in a much more open way to join this club or to renew their contract or to convince anybody because we want to be in that competition.”