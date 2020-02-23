🔥Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis honoured as boxing royalty in Las Vegas🔥

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis were honoured in front of a Las Vegas crowd ahead of Tyson Fury’s heavyweight clash with Deontay Wilder.

Back in the very same arena where Tyson infamously bit off part of Holyfield’s ear off in one of the most astonishing moments in sporting history, the duo stood beside another star of one of the heavyweight division’s golden eras in three-time champion Lewis.

The three shared famous battles across the US, with Lewis beating Holyfield in Las Vegas in November 1999, six months on from a split decision draw in New York.

Wilder and Fury find themselves in an identical position tonight, going to war again after their controversial draw in December 2018.

LIVE! Full boxing commentary of Fury vs Wilder

Tyson, Holyfield and Lewis shared a warm embrace in the ring ahead of the main event, with Wilder seeking to defend his WBC crown for the 12th time.