Midtown bar manager killed in hit-and-run while crossing street

ST. LOUIS — A longtime St. Louis-area bar manager was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing the street outside his workplace Saturday night, according to police and his friends.Donovan Callender, 39, was transported to a hospital from North Theresa Avenue and Olive Boulevard about 9:30 p.m. with head and leg injuries, St. Louis police said. Callender was leaving his work at Fieldhouse Pub and Grill when he was hit by a vehicle while attempting walk across Olive Boulevard, his friends and co-workers said. The vehicle did not stop, they said.Callender’s fiancee, Becky McGinnis, told Fox 2 News (KTVI) on Wednesday that Callender later died of his injuries, adding that his organs will be donated.”He was everybody’s friend,” McGinnis said. “He would give you the shirt off his back.”Callender worked for about three years at Fieldhouse. Before that he was a front house manager at Schlafly Tap Room in Downtown West where he was popular with customers, co-workers said Thursday. He attended St. Louis University and Southwestern Illinois College. A manager at Fieldhouse called on the city to control traffic on the stretch of road where Callender was struck. “People have been blowing through streets down here for years and it’s not going to stop, it’s getting worse,” said the manager, who asked not to be identified. “I knew something bad was going to happen, I just didn’t know it was going to be one of my own friends.”

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

CREVE COEUR — A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Friday has been identified as Robert Hentz, 60, of O’Fallon, …

Police in St. Peters began an investigation in December when the camera was found mounted to a window of a home, court records show.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

Dominic Wilbourn, of Swansea, was being held in the St. Clair County jail on a $1 million bond. He’s charged with first-degree murder.