🔥Midnight Family🔥

Release Date:

December 6, 2019

| Not Rated

Starring:

Fer Ochoa, Josue Ochoa, Juan Ochoa

Summary:

In Mexico City’s wealthiest neighborhoods, the Ochoa family runs a private ambulance, competing with other for-profit EMTs for patients in need of urgent help. As the Ochoas try to make a living in this fraught industry, they struggle to keep their dire finances from compromising the people in their care.

Director:

Luke Lorentzen

Genre(s):

Action, Drama, Crime, Documentary

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

81 min

Awards & Rankings

52

#52 Best Movie of 2019

