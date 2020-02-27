🔥Midnight Family🔥
1091 Media |
Release Date:
December 6, 2019
| Not Rated
Starring:
Fer Ochoa, Josue Ochoa, Juan Ochoa
Summary:
In Mexico City’s wealthiest neighborhoods, the Ochoa family runs a private ambulance, competing with other for-profit EMTs for patients in need of urgent help. As the Ochoas try to make a living in this fraught industry, they struggle to keep their dire finances from compromising the people in their care.
Director:
Luke Lorentzen
Genre(s):
Action, Drama, Crime, Documentary
Rating:
Not Rated
Runtime:
81 min
52
#52 Best Movie of 2019
