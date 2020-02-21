🔥Middlesex sign Mitchell Marsh for Vitality Blast🔥

Middlesex have announced the signing of Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for the entirety of this year’s Vitality Blast group stages.

Marsh joins Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur-Rahman as the club’s overseas players, meaning South Africa legend AB de Villiers will not be returning to the club this year.

De Villiers scored four fifties in eight Blast innings last year as Middlesex reached the quarter-finals. The club are confident that he will play for them again in the future.

Marsh, 28, is a fine signing, who brings nine years of International experience and particular quality with the bat.

“The opportunity to play at this great club with an exciting list of players is something I’m very proud of and hopefully we can play some great cricket and entertain the fans along the way,” said Marsh.

Head Coach Stuart Law, also an Australian, was delighted with the signing.

“It’s great to have Mitch with us for the Blast this season,” he said. “The experience he’s had in different T20 competitions around the world will be a real plus for our dressing room.

“Mitch is a hard-hitting batsman, steady Medium fast bowler and athletic in the field.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the big man contribute to our season in a positive way. As a tremendous team man and such a loveable character, I’m sure he’ll fit in well with our group!”