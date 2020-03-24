🔥'Micro-areas' near the Bakerloo line extension tipped for price growth🔥

The Bakerloo line extension from Elephant & Castle to Lewisham is being fast-tracked as the Mayor wants to boost housing in suburban town centres.

Sadiq Khan’s recently published draft London Plan sets out the out the decisions and priorities that will shape the capital over the next decade and beyond. It includes the Mayor’s infrastructure and transport plans, as well as being a housing blueprint.

In all, 250,000 of the total 650,000 new properties envisaged in the plan will be in outer London, with Croydon and Barnet boroughs each expected to get 30,000 new homes.

The extension from Elephant & Castle via New Cross Gate to Lewisham is set to propel an unglamorous swathe of south-east London into a property hotspot, providing fast direct Tube links to the West End to supplement the already-good rail links to the City and Canary Wharf.

ALL EYES ON OLD KENT ROAD

The initial focus is on Old Kent Road, also an Opportunity Area, where there will be two new stations, one near the junction with Albany Road and the other close to Asylum Road.

Berkeley Homes and Galliard Homes have pounced to buy retail parks and business estates along the highway, while Southwark council has an ambitious masterplan for 20,000 new homes, new schools and parks plus an Overground station called New Bermondsey.

More than 2,400 homes will be built at New Bermondsey alongside a new Overground station

There is also talk of reinstating a “green spine” along the old Surrey Canal, which was concreted over in the Seventies.

New homes are for sale now close to the proposed new stations.

​Bermondsey Works, in Rotherhithe New Road, has 148 flats and duplexes above a new free school and City of London Academy Sixth Form.

It has communal roof gardens, 24-hour concierge, private gym, underground parking and cycle storage. Three-bedroom apartments cost from £652,000. Call Telford Homes on 020 3797 8517.

‘MICRO-NEIGHBOURHOODS’ ARE THE ONES TO WATCH

Redevelopment of the giant Aylesbury council estate is under way in Walworth, with new private homes dominating.

Hot tip: conservation areas in Walworth have period homes for half the price of Islington or Clapham (Daniel Lynch)

Estate agents are tipping micro neighbourhoods off the main drag such as the conservation area wrapping around Trafalgar Avenue and Burgess Park, where splendid Regency villas and Victorian houses are half the price of similar homes in Islington and Clapham.

As parking spaces are being cut back at new housing estates, existing developments with underground parking will become more desirable.