🔥Mick Mulvaney out as chief of staff, Mark Meadows to replace him🔥

Mick Mulvaney is out as acting White House chief of staff, and top Trump ally Mark Meadows is in, President Trump announced on Twitter Friday night. As for Mulvaney, he will become the U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.

Mulvaney’s departure is not entirely unexpected. Mr. Trump announced his decision while in Florida. Meadows has been one of the president’s staunchest allies in Congress, particularly through the impeachment probe, and had already said this would be his final term in the House.”I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one…I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you!”

The White House did not offer any official comment beyond the president’s tweet — none of the laudatory statements that in typical times would accompany the exit of the president’s righthand man. This is a developing story and will be updated.