🔥Michelle Obama talks about Barack's 'ugly loud cry' and next steps with Oprah Winfrey🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision tour has netted a number of high profile guests, including Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

But Winfrey recently sat down with one of her most high profile guests, former First Lady Michelle Obama, who talked at length about her relationship with Barack Obama and what the famous couple’s next steps are set to be.

Calling Michelle “as vibrant, as funny, as truth-telling as you imagine her to be”, Oprah revealed on Instagram that they had sat down together on Saturday in New York’s Barclay Centre to talk.

Here’s a few highlights from their chat…

Barack Obama has an ‘ugly loud cry’

(Getty Images)

Michelle mentioned that Barack, like many parents, gets really choked up over their daughters Malia and Sasha – particularly on occasions including their graduations and dropping them off at college.

She said, “We bawl like babies” – adding that Barack gets that “ugly loud cry” when it gets to be too much.

She said Barack hid his tears at Malia’s graduation with a pair of sunglasses.

“When the emotions come is when we are getting in our cars and getting on a plane and leaving our babies [at college],” she said, via People. “They’re going somewhere where they now live. That’s when it hits you. It’s like we all start choking up.”

The White House ‘didn’t define’ them

(Getty Images)

While Barack and Michelle will always be known as a presidential couple, Michelle said the pair stuck true to their values growing up – rather than allowing the White House to change their viewpoints.

Calling herself “Michelle from the South Side of Chicago”, she said, “I have nice clothes and jewelry now, but my mother made my clothes. I mean we were raised with the [idea that] that’s enough. You be grateful for what you have and you don’t look at the next thing.”

“You be happy with what you have, and that’s how we worked in the White House.

“That didn’t change because we moved to a different house,” she continued. “The House didn’t define us. It’s the values that defined us.”

Some people think Michelle is the ‘devil incarnate’

(Getty Images)

Nothing divides people more than politics, something Michelle revealed she knows this better than most.

She said, “Some people think I’m the devil incarnate, you know what I mean? When you’re in politics, you get the good and the venom too.”

Despite the naysayers, Michelle said that she and Barack are both “happy.”

She said, “We are happy people but why wouldn’t we be? We have our health. We have each other. We have a sense of purpose. I mean there are things to complain about, he and I believe the two of us, we don’t have anything to complain about.”

“That’s why we believe we owe so much because so much is given, much is expected. So I cannot sit up here and complain about my life,” she said.

People get drunk at the White House

Michelle with Oprah last Saturday (Getty Images)

If you’ve been invited to the White House, it naturally follows that you’d most likely be pretty nervous.

Michelle revealed a few of their party goers tended to get “nervous” and overcompensate with a bit of liquid courage.

“If there’s a party, people usually over-drink because they’re nervous because they don’t know what to expect,” she said. “The drinks at the White House are strong, so we’ve seen some people falling out and I’m not going to mention any names.”

Michelle and Barack tell their kids not to be ‘who they think I want them to be’

(Getty Images)

Michelle talked about raising her two daughters, Malia and Sasha, and said that parenting was a “hard thing” that “takes up a lot of emotional space.”

While she and Barack have undoubtedly set a stellar example, she said that she doesn’t want her children to look to them.

She said, “What I tell them is what I continue to tell [them] is that they have to walk their own walk. They cannot define themselves by looking at each other or looking at me or their dad.”

“They have to take the time to get to know themselves — give themselves a moment to figure out who they want to be in the world, not who they think I want them to be, not what the rest of the world says about them, but to really think about how they want to shape their lives and how they want to move in this world. So, I don’t want them measuring themselves by external influences, and for young girls that is hard to do,” she said.

She also discussed how parenting had impacted hers and Barack’s life, saying, “Raising a family together is a hard thing. It takes a toll. But if you’re with the person, if you know wh”y you are with them. You understand that there was a friendship and a foundation there.

“You can have chunks of hard bad times and if that’s how you define your marriage by just the hard times, then you’ll miss the truth of what’s really there,” she continued.

She doesn’t follow her daughters on social media

(Getty Images)

While Malia and Sasha don’t seem to have public Instagram or Twitter accounts, Michelle hinted at their existence when talking with Oprah.

She revealed that she doesn’t follow her daughters’ social media activity, saying, “It’s better for them to be checked by someone younger than me.”

It turns out she isn’t completely hands off though, as she said that some of her mentees follow the girls on social media and can keep an eye on them for her.

She’s obsessed with Blackish and television in general

(Getty Images)

Between the book writing gigs and tropical holidays, Michelle revealed she’s a big TV person.

She said, “I love Blackish and all the -ishes. I love comedy. I started watching Schitt’s Creek on Netflix. Hilarious.”

She’s not the only one in the family with a love of television, as her husband releases an annual list of his favourite films, television shows and books.

This year, he cited the shows Unbelievable, Watchmen and Fleabag: Season 2 as his favourites of last year.

What she and Barack ‘crave’

(Getty Images)

Even after leaving the White House, former presidents and their families are protected by members of the Secret Service.

Michelle revealed that “security” is an issue for the pair, which means that they don’t have the luxury of going outside and doing simple things.

She said, “I love to be outside because so much of our lives, we don’t have the freedom to just be outside anymore because of security. So what both Barack and I crave is a chance to be outdoors.”

Describing her perfect day, she said, “I would take a long walk. I would come home and I would have lunch with my husband.

“I would sit on the beach and I’d read or I’d talk to some of my girlfriends because I love living in my community. I love to have people around. Our house is usually full of people.”

What she’s doing next

(Getty Images)

Michelle has had a busy year – between winning a Grammy for Spoken Word Album, producing an Oscar-winning documentary and her book Becoming shooting to the top of the bestseller charts.

Her next steps however are less about her own career and about helping build up those of other young women, as she said, “The next phase of my journey of becoming is really continuing to make sure that what I do has meaning and purpose to somebody outside of myself.”

She said, ““I just spent a year on a book tour talking about me. It feels like, that’s enough.”

“Now, let’s talk about somebody else’s story. Now, where are these girls who are not going to school? Because you know what I mean, that’s why I’m here.

“I’m not here to talk about my story, or to talk about my journey. I’m here to shine a light on other young women,” she continued.

She said that her “vision is, in particular is to keep helping young people define and build and support that next generation of leaders. To help them understand a broader sense of balance that they can operate within because I do think that we are short on that right now.”