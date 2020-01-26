🔥Michelle Keegan soaks up the sun with Mark Wright in Jamaica after quitting BBC series Our Girl🔥

Michelle Keegan may have just bid goodbye to Georgie Lane after four years, but she’s brushing off her Our Girl blues with a sun-soaked holiday in Jamaica.

Because nothing makes you feel better, right?

Taking to Instagram, Michelle treated her followers to some holiday snaps from her recent getaway with husband Mark Wright for his birthday.

They decided to ditch the UK for sunnier climes to celebrate and, well, the pictures are making us all greener than green with envy and it’s taking all we have to stop ourselves from booking a flight.

Posing on the balcony of dreams, Michelle looked totally care free as she soaked up that incred sea view.

She told fans alongside her post: ‘As long as I have sun, sea and views like these im happy… oh and good food… and a cocktail, preferably a pina colada.’ (sic)

Mark also shared a rather cute photo of the two hanging out by the water together, sipping on cocktails and looking gloriously tanned.

He gushed: ‘Happiness summed up in 1 pic. Living, Laughing, Loving. Jamaica you made my birthday week so special.’

Their little trip overseas comes after Michelle revealed she has decided to quit BBC series Our Girl after four years working on the show.

She plays army medic Georgie Lane, but has decided to hang up her stethoscope for pastures news.

Speaking to The Sun, Michelle said of her exit: ‘Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I’ve loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return.

‘I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I’m so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it’s not the end just yet.’

Our Girl fans will remember that season four finale that saw Georgie and the rest of the guys literally jump off a cliff to try and get to safety, after being ambushed by a drug gang, and we’re still waiting to see who made it out alive.

Fans also saw Georgie finally give in to her feelings for Captain James, with the pair embarking on a relationship after his split from Molly Dawes, Lacey Turner’s character, and the death of Georgie’s long time love Elvis (played by Luke Pasqualino) in series three.

Our Girl returns to BBC One later this year.





