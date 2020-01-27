🔥Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright stun fans with romantic holiday snaps🔥

Loved-up showbiz couple Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright had fans in raptures after sharing images from their idyllic holiday.

Former Corrie star Mich – who recently revealed she’s quitting BBC drama Our Girl – and ex TOWIE cast member Mark stunned their Instagram followers with several snaps showing them looking tanned and relaxed as they lived it up in Jamaica.

The couple were staying at the luxurious Sandals South Coast resort and clearly enjoyed incredible sunshine and sunsets during their stay.

But it wasn’t just the gorgeous backdrop that celebrity friends and social media fans were enjoying – many of those that viewed the pics couldn’t take their eyes off either star’s physique.

One photo showed 32-year-old Michelle with the sparkling sea behind her. However, many, many comments – and appreciative ‘fire’ and ‘peach’ emojis – were aimed at her behind.

Seen wrapped in a sarong, Michelle captioned the image: “As long as I have sun, sea and views like these I’m happy… oh and good food… and a cocktail, preferably a pina colada.”

So, so stunning!

“So stunning. Mark is one lucky man!” commented one enthusiast.

“Give me your body please. So, so stunning!” a second supporter remarked.

And a third person deadpanned: “Hi. Why do you look this good?”

Other shots showed the pair snuggling up together on a jetty, sipping cocktails and taking in the beautiful horizon.

“Happiness summed up in 1 pic,” Mark wrote in the caption.

The 33-year-old added:”Living, Laughing, Loving. Jamaica you made my birthday week so special.”

“Always so in love,” gushed one fan on the post.

“Absolute goals,” wrote another observer about the couple’s affectionate demeanour.

And someone else added: “The dream team not to forget the best looking couple.”

