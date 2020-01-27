Celebrity trainer Michelle Bridges has allegedly been caught drink driving her Range Rover in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs with a five-year-old child in the vehicle.

The 49-year-old TV personality and former The Biggest Loser trainer allegedly blew .086 after being stopped at 11.25am on Australia Day for a roadside random breath test.

On Sunday morning, NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers directed Bridges to pull over her Range Rover SUV on New South Head Road in Bellevue Hill.

Police observed a five-year-old child was in the vehicle.

media_camera Police pulled over Bridges in her Range Rover and she allegedly blew .086.

media_camera The 49-year-old will appear in court next month charged with mid-range drink driving.

When the roadside test returned a positive result, police arrested Bridges, who lives in Potts Point, and took her to Waverley Police Station.

Bridges underwent further breath analysis which allegedly returned a reading of .086.

Officers charged Bridges with mid-range drink driving and issued her a court attendance notice to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 18.

Michelle Bridges is a personal trainer, fitness book author and former personality on Celebrity MasterChef Australia, as well as a trainer on The Biggest Loser from 2007 to 2015.

Bridges runs the online 12 Week Body Transformation program for fitness and weight loss.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Originally published as Michelle Bridges’ drink driving charge