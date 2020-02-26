🔥Michelin announce public welcome to attend ceremony for the first time🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

The Michelin guide for Great Britain and Ireland has revealed it is set to shake up next year’s awards, which will include welcoming the public to the announcements for the first time.

Revealing next year’s awards will take place in north London, the guide tweeted: “We are delighted to announce that the MICHELIN Star Revelation for Great Britain & Ireland 2021 will take place at the iconic Camden Roundhouse on October 19, 2020 – and for the first time, members of the public will be able to celebrate with us!”

Traditionally, the awards have been an invite-only affair, welcoming chefs and their teams alongside a select few journalists, with a lengthy ceremony capped by a party.

In the last four years, however, the guide has forgone some of its traditional secrecy, live-streaming the awards on its Facebook page since the 2017 guide was revealed in late 2016. Those who’ve watched the broadcast or been to the ceremony itself will know it’s hardly a spectator sport, but there is a palpable sense of excitement in the room, with many chefs in merry spirits.

The Guide also tweeted news of an inaugral second award ceremony, that will recognise those with a Bib Gourmand. The award recognises those offering good food that’s excellent value, said to be three courses for £28.

Michelin wrote: “And another first! There will be a separate event on October 18, 2020 for all the Bib Gourmands. They receive a higher profile every year – and rightly so. More information will be available later in the year.”

The news follows a period of broader change as the guide looks to maintain its reputation among an increasingly crowded field, and branches out into new territories: today marks the first publication of the Michelin guide to Malta.

