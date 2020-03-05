🔥Michel Vorm gifts Norwich a goal vs Tottenham with FA Cup error🔥

Tottenham’s search for a first trophy since 2008 put in jeopardy by a catastrophic Michel Vorm error.

With the home side 1-0 up thanks to a thunderous Jan Vertonghen header, Vorm – who had not played for the club since 2018 – almost produced a spectacular blunder in the first half, lucky picking up the loose ball after spilling a straightforward catch.

However, the 36-year-old was not so lucky in the second half, again failing to hold onto a James McLean shot, before Josip Drmic followed up to score.

The goalkeeper had been firmly out of the picture at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho, selected after an injury to Hugo Lloris; although it does raise questions as to why second-choice keeper Paulo Gazzaniga was left on the bench.

Vorm was released by Tottenham at the end of last season, but was then offered a short-term contract due to Lloris’ long-term injury suffered against Brighton in October.

Vorm was given the chance to make a statement against Norwich, but instead cost his side the lead and sent the tie into extra time.