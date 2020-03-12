Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

The restaurant industry is today paying tribute to Michel Roux, the French-born chef who became one of the UK’s most influential restaurateurs, who has died at the age of 79.

Roux, who founded both the three Michelin-starred Waterside Inn in Bray and two Michelin-starred Le Gavroche, is largely credited with revolutionising the British restaurant industry along with his brother Albert.

Speaking to The Caterer in the announcement of his passing, chef and chairman of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts Brian Turner said of his friend’s death that “gastronomy and cooking in the UK have lost their greatest modern champion.”

Several recipients of the Roux Scholarship, the prestigious award for young chefs which Roux founded in 1984, also paid tribute

Sat Bains, who was awarded the accolade in 2002, also told The Caterer, that he “was very fortunate to have known Michel very well, and I thought the world of him. I think if we can all lead 10% of his life, of his successes and achievements, then I think we will have lived a full life.”

On a statement on Instagram, the Roux Scholarship itself said, “A humble genius, legendary chef, popular author and charismatic teacher, Michel leaves the world reeling in his wake.”

“For many, he was a father figure inspiring all with his insatiable appetite for life and irresistible enthusiasm.”

Fred Sirieix, star of First Dates and former general manager at Galvin at Windows, said in a tweet addressed to Roux that “Every professional in this country are [SIC] a proud descendant of your heritage. We owe you.”

Celebrity chef Antony Worrall Thompson also told The Caterer, “In a way we’ve lost our Paul Bocuse of England.”

“[The Roux Brothers] changed the face of British dining, because we were considered to be a joke… Anyone who wanted to be a Michelin chef would have always looked up to the Roux brothers, there’s no doubt about that.”