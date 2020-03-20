🔥Michail Antonio vs Ryan Sessegnon live stream: How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham FIFA 20 clash🔥

The Premier League may be suspended until late April amid the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Tottenham’s clash against West Ham was subsequently postponed.

But with footballers clearly struggling to deal with not being outside on the grass, they’re turning to the next best thing: eSports.

More specifically, Michail Antonio and Ryan Sessegnon are going head-to-head in a one-off FIFA 2O clash to mark the cancelled London derby fixture.

Antonio put out a message via his Twitter account calling for prospective gamers to challenge him to a game and by doing so, caught the attention of the Spurs youngster Sessegnon.

But just five days later, the two players are gearing up for the clash, with the loser forced to wear the other’s jersey as a forfeit. It’s not quite football as we know it, but the entertainment is certain to be a similar level.

Here’s how to tune in and watch the action…

Live stream

With the hurried nature of the clash being organised, there is no TV channel broadcasting the match live.

However, viewers can tune into the official live stream as online platform Twitch is showing live coverage.

The action begins from 8pm, so don’t miss out. Click here to access the stream.