🔥Michail Antonio reveals West Ham have found the formula to secure Premier League survival🔥

Michail Antonio feels West Ham have found a formula for survival under David Moyes after they moved out of the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Southampton.

The Hammers threw off the shackles and went for it at the London Stadium on Saturday in an attacking system that showcased their quality without exposing the defence.

Front two Antonio and Sebastien Haller both scored and January signing Jarrod Bowen also found the net on his full debut as West Ham secured a vital win with a display full of energy and pace.

West Ham are only out of the bottom three on goal difference after Watford won and Bournemouth drew over the weekend, but Antonio is confident they will stay up.

He said: “You have got to go out there and have a go, score goals, create goals and defend and work as a team. We had 11 men out there chasing, working hard and showing what we can do.

In Pictures | West Ham vs Southampton | 29/02/2020

“We believe that we will be all right and we have always believed that. We have never really worried about it. In the situation we are in, it has just been individual mistakes. When we keep the individual mistakes out, we perform.

“The key was keeping the tempo high, finishing opportunities that we had, pressing and basically just playing free.

“The last three weeks we have been playing under pressure but after the performance that we had at Liverpool on Monday, we realised that we can play and had the confidence to do it.”

Meanwhile, there were more protests against David Gold, David Sullivan and Karren Brady on Saturday when an estimated 2,500 supporters held a demonstration march to the stadium. It was the biggest protest yet against the board.