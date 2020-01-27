🔥Michael van Gerwen admits laziness cost him World Championship but vows to bounce back in style🔥

Michael van Gerwen has admitted that he was complacent in his World Championship final defeat to Peter Wright, but has vowed to be back to his best this season.

The world number one suffered a shock 7-3 loss to Snakebite on New Year’s Day, keeping up his record of never defending the world title that he has won three times.

MVG averaged 102.88 in the heavy defeat, so hardly wilted on the big stage, but he does believe that a lack of challenge earlier in the tournament made him ‘lazy’.

Mighty Mike was briefly troubled in his second round match against bitter rival Jelle Klaasen, but then strolled past Ricky Evans, Stephen Bunting, Darius Labanauskas and Nathan Aspinall to make the final, a run of straightforward wins that he believes ultimately cost him.

‘I have analysed the game. I learnt that not all of them just stand out,’ Van Gerwen told NUSport, via DartsNews. ‘I made a mistake and made multiple mistakes. That should not happen at a World Championship. Then that is the result.

‘I wasn’t really tested until the final and didn’t have to show my best game. There has been some laziness that has crept in on from me there. I can only blame myself for that. I’m a big boy, so I have to take it on my chin.

‘I have lost a World Championship final before, against [Phil] Taylor in 2013. Unfortunately, that kind of thing is part of it too. I’m not a robot either. I am now going to pick up the dart again and constantly try to achieve a high level. I have every confidence in that.’

Van Gerwen has his first chance to gain revenge on Wright at the Masters this weekend in Milton Keynes, an event he has made his own in recent years.

MVG has won the last five editions of the tournament and is favourite to make it six on the spin and pick up the £60,000 top prize.

Wright has never been beyond the semi-finals but will be looking to lay down a marker in the first major event of the season to show that he can be a dominant force as world champion.

Van Gerwen will be using his brand new darts for the first time at the Masters, having revealed that he has signed with Winmau after the World Championship.

The Dutchman is using a new set of arrows for the first time in around eight years, but they appear to be flying well as he picked up two wins over Gerwyn Price in the Kings of Darts exhibition in the Netherlands over the weekend.

The Masters runs from Friday to Sunday with MVG taking on Jonny Clayton and Wright playing Joe Cullen in the opening round.





2020 Masters first round Michael van Gerwen vs Jonny Clayton



Nathan Aspinall vs James Wade



Michael Smith vs Mensur Suljović



Rob Cross vs Adrian Lewis



Peter Wright vs Joe Cullen



Daryl Gurney vs Dave Chisnall



Gary Anderson vs Ian White



Gerwyn Price vs Simon Whitlock

