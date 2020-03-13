Michael Sheen asks “Are you ready to play?” as he becomes Chris Tarrant in the trailer for ITV drama Quiz.

The 51-year-old Welsh star plays the veteran quiz show host in the series based on the infamous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal.

The minute-long teaser offers a glimpse of Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen as Major Charles Ingram and Fleabag’s Sian Clifford as his wife Diana.

“I would hope I would notice if someone was trying to steal one million quid two feet in front of me,” says a disgruntled Sheen in character.

Dubbed the “Coughing Major”, Ingram was found guilty along with his wife and their accomplice, Tecwen Whittock, played by Michael Jibson, of cheating their way to the top prize in 2001.

The trio maintained their innocence in the high-profile trial, but were convicted and the Ingrams sentenced to 18 months in jail suspended for two years.

The three-part series is directed by Stephen Frears, whose other credits include The Queen and A Very English Scandal.

Helen McCrory stars as Sonia Woodley QC, while Aisling Bea stars as ITV entertainment commissioner Claudia Rosencrantz.

The script was written by James Graham, whose play of the same name ran in the West End.

Speaking to the Evening Standard last year, Clifford suggested that the drama will “blow” the case “wide open because it’s not what we think.”

She added: “You couldn’t avoid [the case] and it’s been amazing to dive back into it and look at it from the Ingrams’ perspective.

“We’re really hoping to shed some light on it, with the show.”

Tarrant has previously said that he hopes the series does not “make a big deal of [the possibility] that the Major might be innocent.”

“He is so guilty,” he said. “Once you look into it, it’s like ‘Oh, for God’s sake.’”

Quiz airs in on ITV in April.

