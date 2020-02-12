🔥Michael Myers Actor Says Halloween Kills Is Like The Last Movie ‘On Speed’🔥

Over the past few years, the horror genre has been in a renaissance. While there have been some stinkers along the way, plenty of spooky flicks have hit theaters, and become a critical and box office success. Blumhouse was behind many of these contemporary hits, including Get Out, The Conjuring, and Paranormal Activity. But now the studio has turned its head on the classics, as seen by 2018’s record breaking Halloween. Two more sequels are on their way, the actor who plays Michael Myers has teased that Halloween Kills is like the most recent sequel “on speed.”

David Gordon Green’s Halloween ignored all of the franchise’s previous sequels, and picked up on Laurie Strode 40 years after surviving her first encounter with The Shape. Michael Myers’ rampage through Haddonfield was truly terrifying, and he had an impressive body count by the movie’s end. But according to Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills will be even more intense. In his words,

We have to make the natural progression from 1978 to 2018 to Halloween Kills – the ante has be upped. The ticking bomb has to be more intense. Otherwise we’re just doing what we’ve done before. We pumped up the volume on this one. We’ve progressed late into the night, and now that everybody realizes what the stakes are…it’s reaching a head. It’s [the 2018 film] on speed.

Well, that’s terrifying. Considering how much terror and violence the last Halloween movie brought, the idea of things getting even more elevated is a bit daunting. Just what type of evil will Michael Myers be up to this time around?

James Jude Courtney’s comments to Pop Culture With Pat are sure to excite the hardcore fans of the franchise, as well as moviegoers who enjoyed Blumhouse’s 2018 Halloween movie. The last movie perfectly brought the franchise to 2018, while also staying true to the tone of John Carpenter’s original 1978 movie. So the idea of things getting even more intense and scary is a big promise.

David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are crafting a trilogy of Halloween movies, which will tell one story. As such, each new installment is likely to continue raising the stakes, as well as Michael’s grisly kills. Although just how that’s going to happen remains a mystery, as the story is being kept under wraps.

Jamie Lee Curtis has previously revealed that Halloween Kills will really unpack the events of John Carpenter’s original film. And the cast list certainly backs that up, as there will be a ton of familiar characters– with a number of actors reprising their role for the upcoming slasher. It looks like the survivors of Michael’s assault are being rounded up, although I am nervous about how safe they could possibly be in Haddonfield.

