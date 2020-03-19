🔥Michael Myers Actor Braves The Coronavirus To Work On Halloween Kills🔥

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, numerous television and movie productions have shut down to avoid spreading the virus. Among them is Halloween Kills which is a sequel to the 2018 Halloween. The movie is in the post-production phase, but additional work was needed including some heavy breathing.

That’s right. Nick Castle, the first to portray the iconic villain in John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, has returned to the Blumhouse sequels to lend a literal voice to the role. While Myers never talks, he does have to breath occasionally which is where Castle comes in.

Actor James Jude Courtney is the physical manifestation of Myers, but Castle is vocalizing the character. ADR work doesn’t really require a lot of people, maybe a sound engineer, so Castle was able to leave his home and work on the movie. And he was rather tongue in cheek about the experience.

“Bravely left my shelter to do some ‘breathing’ yesterday. Hope you guys appreciate my sacrifice.”

Bravely left my shelter to do some “breathing” yesterday. Hope you guys appreciate my sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/tYEHCZ9jD1

— Nick Castle OG Shape (@ncastlez) March 18, 2020

Talk about a sweet gig. You know you’ve made it when you’re paid to breath heavily. Just ask the guy who does it for Darth Vader. Just make sure they sterilize that microphone when they’re done. Don’t want to take any chances.

Early screenings of Halloween Kills is teasing a much more violent film and Courtney is reiterating that thought.

“We pumped up the volume on this one. We’ve progressed late into the night, and now that everybody realizes what the stakes are… it’s reaching a head. It’s [the 2018 film] on speed.”

Besides the violence, Jason Blum says the movie is on a much grander scale than the first. Sequels always go bigger.

Halloween was a massive success for Blumhouse. Despite a minuscule $10 million budget, the sequel earned not just rave reviews, but more than $250 million at the box office. And just when we thought Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) had finally killed her brother, director David Gordon Green and the screenwriters found a way to bring him back again because: money.

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 16th, 2020, followed by Halloween Ends the following year on October 15th. That is unless they come up with another way of bringing Michael Myers back from the dead. For now, Halloween owns October for the next two years.