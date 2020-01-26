🔥Michael Jordan pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant after NBA legend dies in helicopter crash🔥

NBA legend Michael Jordan has paid an emotional tribute to his ‘little brother’ Kobe Bryant after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The former LA Lakers player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were along seven others who died after their crashed outside the city of Calabasas, which is located to the west of Los Angeles, at around 10am on Sunday morning.

Bryant was reportedly travelling with his daughter to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, a city to the west of Calabasas, for basketball practice.

‘I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing,’ Jordan said in a statement.

‘Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me.

‘We used to talk often and I will miss those conversations very much.

‘He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force.

‘Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply – and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball.

‘Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world.’

Bryant is regarded as one of the finest basketball players of all time having won five NBA championships with LA Lakers, appeared in 18 All-Star games and scoring 33,643 points before retiring in 2016.

He was also named NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2008 and the MVP in two NBA Finals.

Bryant also won two gold medals for the USA at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.





