🔥Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd delight Back to the Future fans with reunion snap🔥

Nearly 35 years after Back to the Future came out, its stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd have reunited.

The duo played Marty McFly and ‘Doc’ Emmett Brown in the hit movie – and its two sequels – and the pals came together to support a great cause.

Posting a snap of himself and Fox on Instagram, Lloyd, 81, revealed they were attending a poker night in aid of The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

“Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night!” he captioned the snap.

Fox posted a similar picture with a caption quipping that he was going “all in.”

Fans soon responded to the snaps, commenting with quotes from the film, with “Great Scott!” proving especially popular.

In another reference to the movies, one fan wrote: “Doc, it’s 2020 already, but we still can’t buy Plutonium from 7/11.”

“This picture made my day. Thank you gentlemen,” another added.

Back to the Future – In pictures

Fox and Lloyd have remained good friends since their days jetting through time in the DeLorean and in 2015, they previously revisited their iconic roles for a Jimmy Kimmel show sketch.

Fox’s charitable fund is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s Disease, which Fox was diagnosed with in 1991 when he was just 29 years old.

The actor first spoke publicly about his diagnosis in 1998 and he then launched the charity, which is now the world’s largest non-profit foundation funding Parkinson’s drug development.