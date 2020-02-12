🔥Michael Gunning: Gay swimmer on Olympic bid, helping people 'too scared to come out', and the Manchester attack🔥

At school, Michael Gunning vividly remembers being told, “Black people sink when they swim”. Now, the 25-year-old has set his sights on the Olympics.

And having come out publicly on TV at the end of 2018, the Kent swimmer is tackling prejudice of another kind on his route to Tokyo.

Gunning is hoping to qualify for the Games with Jamaica, where his father comes from, and the country he has competed for at the past two World Championships.

But he is also well aware of issues in Jamaica, which in 2006 was labelled “the most homophobic place on Earth” by Time magazine.

“I haven’t been to Jamaica since coming out,” he said. “And it’s still frowned upon there. But I’m trying to do my positive bit. I get so many messages from Jamaicans that I inspire them, saying ‘I want to come out, but I’m scared’. Me being me helps people feel more comfortable.”

Already Gunning, who holds Jamaican records in butterfly and freestyle, has the B qualifying time for the Olympics, but would need clearance from the Jamaican Olympic Association to make the team without the A standard.

In a bid to get to Japan, he has spent the past five weeks on a training camp in Australia with Adam Peaty (below) and his coach, Mel Marshall.

Regarding the Olympics, he said: “It’s something that I’ve dreamed of all my life since I started swimming.”

He is entirely self-funded and based at Stockport Metro, working with another former British Olympic champion in Becky Adlington, which is a far cry from his school days.

Of the insults growing up about his colour as a swimmer, he said: “It did hurt me and I was bullied at school, but I carried on going for my goal. No one really understood growing up.”

Having already revealed his sexuality to his family, he decided to make a very public declaration in the 2018 television show, The Life of Bi.

“With Jamaica and all of that side, I felt that I owed it to everyone around to come out,” he said. “And it was one of the best summers in my life, six of us in a villa and I had the time of my life.”

To get the confidence to come out, Gunning credits Tom Daley, who has become a good friend, but he wants more sporting and

public figures to follow suit. “At events like the Olympics, you fill out a form about your gender and sexuality and too often people write they’d rather not say,” he said. “People need more people out — it’s important — and I think we’re getting close to when it’s not an issue, I hope we’re close.”

Gunning for Gold: The 25-year-old competing at the World Championships(Getty Images)

Gunning’s own bid to break down barriers has led to a series of public appearances on the issue, as well as winning at the Attitude Pride Awards last year. However, the biggest turning point in his Olympic journey was not public revelations about his sexuality, but the Manchester Arena bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

Gunning was 300metres away when Salman Ramadan Abedi detonated a suicide bomb that killed 22 people.

“The concert had ended and we were queuing up to try to get out,” he recalled. “We got to the stairwell and then there was this massive explosion. Everyone was pushing into me, there was chaos and so many people screaming.

“I saw some bad things, but most of all remember all the little kids and teenagers screaming and running for their lives. I had a white T-shirt on, but remembered it being smeared in the blood of other people. But I was lucky. That moment inspired me to live my dream.

“I now have to give 100 per cent in the pool every day.”