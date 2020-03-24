🔥Michael Gove forced to clarify lockdown rules on children with separated families after confusion🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Michael Gove prompted confusion about the Government’s coronavirus restrictions after suggesting children with separated parents should not move between their homes.

Speaking on rules for separated families in two households during the Covid-19 lockdown, Mr Gove initially said children should stay in the house they are currently in and not travel between households.

But he was later forced to clarify his remarks to confirm children aged under 18 were allowed to move between their parents’ homes.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Mr Gove was asked if children should be moved between their separated or divorced parents’ homes.

He replied: “No you should not. Children should stay in the household they are currently in. We should not have children moving between households.

“It’s incredibly difficult. This is an emotionally fraught time and a difficult one.

“Wherever possible if there can be contact by social media or non-physical contact then that should carry on.”

Mr Gove suggested contact with the other parent could be made through social media or other technology and acknowledged the situation was “incredibly difficult”.

But Piers Morgan called for “urgent clarity” on Mr Gove’s announcement, which he said contradicted Government guidance issued by Boris Johnson last night.

Mr Gove later apologised and clarified “it may be necessary” for some children who are under 18 to move households between separated parents.

He wrote on Twitter: “I wasn’t clear enough earlier, apologies. To confirm – while children should not normally be moving between households, we recognise that this may be necessary when children who are under 18 move between separated parents.

“This is permissible and has been made clear in the guidance.”