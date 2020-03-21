🔥Michael Fatialofa walking unaided as 'miracle' recovery from serious neck injury continues🔥

Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa has remarkably begun walking unaided, only two-and-a-half months after suffering a serious neck injury.

The 27-year-old was left in intensive care after suffering the injury in a game against Saracens on January 4 and has remained in hospital ever since.

There were fears that he may be left paralysed after the accident but surgery to relieve pressure on his spinal cord was successful and had already amazed doctors with the speed of his recovery, walking with the aid of a cane by the end of February.

But now he has gone even further, with his wife Tatiana sharing a video on Instagram which shows his incredible progress.

“You’re witnessing a miracle that even medical professionals can’t explain,” she wrote in the caption.

“He was literally paralysed from the neck down just 10 weeks ago and currently spinal cord injuries do not have a clinical cure, but my amazing husband is proof that god is never limited to human wisdom. So, so, so thankful.”