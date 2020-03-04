🔥Michael Douglas has narrated the promo video for his Majorcan villa🔥

1/57

Majorcan estate

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are selling their 250-acre estate between the picturesque villages of Valldemossa and Deià on the northern Majorcan coast.

Getty Images

Promo video

Oscar-winning Douglas has come close to halving the price at £25.5 million and voiced a promo video of S’Estaca.

YouTube / Engel & Volkers Westco

Ample space

The vast property includes five flats, two cottages, 12 bedrooms, a wine cellar and cinema.

YouTube / Engel & Volkers Westco

Countryside retreat

Plus an outdoor swimming pool and a spa.

YouTube / Engel & Volkers Westco

£25.5 million

Douglas, who bought the pile in 1990 with first wife Diandra Luker, tried and failed to sell it in 2014 for £47.1 million.

YouTube / Engel & Volkers Westco

Osea Island, Essex

Rihanna is understood to have rented an entire private island off the coast of Essex.

AFP/Getty Images

Osea Island, Essex

The island is owned by music producer Nigel Frieda and has its own state-of-the-art studio where musicians including George Ezra and Jessie J have recorded music. It costs around £20,000 to rent in its entirety per day.

Cindy Crawford’s Malibu home

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her nightlife entrepreneur husband Rande Gerber are selling their Malibu beachfront home.

Getty Images for Acne Studios

Fit for a supermodel

The couple have owned the Californian “super-shack” for over 20 years but have now put it on the market for £5.9 million.

Westside Estate Agency

For rent for £1,350 a week

Rent the Mayfair home where art critic John Ruskin and his wife, Effie, entertained Victorian literati.

Newly refurbished

The first-floor flat in a white stucco building in Charles Street, newly refurbished by London-Monaco developer REDD, has a ballroom-sized reception, with three French windows to the balcony.

Perfectly hidden retreat

David Tennant is installing a swimming pool in the garden of his £2.6 million Chiswick home. After waiting a year, the former Doctor Who actor has been granted planning permission for a 16-metre pool, which is thought to be costing about £150,000.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Peter Cook’s former Gothic folly

Satirical comedy legend Peter Cook’s former house in the heart of Hampstead Village is for sale at £5 million.

BBC

Queen Anne style

Behind its Queen Anne façade, the Grade II-listed property has undergone a glamorous revamp and is at the very heart of the Hampstead Village lifestyle.

Close to the action

Keep a close eye on the political shenanigans at Westminster from your terrace at a three-bedroom flat in Palace View, well-placed for Tory leadership rivals Boris Johnson and Michael Gove.

Getty Images

Centre-stage

The new apartments look across to the Palace of Westminster, where the Tory leadership contest is in full swing.

Fast sale

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has snapped up Adam Levine’s home in Beverly Hills after it was on the market just five weeks.

Getty Images

Pricey property

DeGeneres forked out £35 million for the Maroon 5 frontman’s place.

Westside Estate Agency

Back to his roots

Jamie Oliver is renovating his Essex country mansion. The celebrity chef bought the £6 million property last year but has continued to live at their Hampstead Heath house.

Getty

On the move?

Meanwhile, a furniture van has been spotted at the six-bedroom former farmhouse with converted stables. Could Jamie’s brood be on the move?

Alamy Stock Photo

Rihanna’s London life

Rihanna recently revealed that she has been living a secret life in London for more than a year.

Getty

22/57

Global star

The global pop superstar, whose hits include Diamonds, appears to be a fan of Sainsbury’s, as evidenced by the supermarket’s branded carrier bag in her Instagram picture.

instagram/ rihannadiary

A-list living

America’s youngest dollar billionaire, 21-year-old Kylie Jenner is renting a sprawling mansion in Malibu that used to belong to former model and reality TV personality Yolanda Hadid.

Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Summer pad

Beauty mogul Kylie, a key member of reality TV’s Kardashian clan, has decided to move in just in time for summer. The ocean is on her doorstep, and there is an infinity pool and a fire pit in the garden.

Berlyn Photoraphy/Elite Luxury Homes

Madame X

Madonna appears on the cover of British Vogue this month, together with an accompanying video, showing her frolicking in what appears to be a fab retro flat, all helping to promote her 14th album, Madame X, out next month.

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

On location

The shoot location was actually this humble former Victorian school hall in Stepney Green, east London.

It has a bank of south-facing windows, four large skylights and a host of period features including parquet flooring, a vaulted roof and original blue-and-cream tiles.

jjmedia.com

Prime position

A penthouse in a prime position for the Cricket World Cup is for sale. It would be ideal for those who want to be in with a chance of watching England captain Joe Root, billed the finest batsman of his generation, at this year’s tournament – from the comfort of their own home.

Getty Images

Skyline views

The three-bedroom penthouse for sale for £4.5 million also takes in the London skyline. In a luxurious portered block, it has two terraces and a state-of-the-art cinema space. The interiors are very plush and there is even a gold bar in the living room.

House hunt

Amir Khan is house hunting in Berkshire in an attempt to work on his marriage. The boxing champ is keen to move away from Bolton, where he has struggled to sell his £1.2 million mansion, to start a fresh chapter with wife Faryal Makhdoom.

Getty Images

Knockout home?

He may want to check out this five-bedroom home with indoor pool and spa, plus modern interiors, it is a real stunner. Khan will need to splash out though — it’s £4.95 million.

West London location

Jonathan Kydd, the voiceover artist behind marmalade sandwich-loving Paddington Bear, Toy Story That Time Forgot and Noddy, is selling his West Kensington home.

PUBLICITY PICTURE

Good size

In the peaceful residential roads between Brook Green and Shepherd’s Bush, the four-bedroom Victorian house spans 2,777sq ft. It’s for sale through Finlay Brewer, priced £2,575,000.

Malibu beach house

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who formed the chart-topping rock band while studying at University College London, has bought a fabulous beach home in California for £4.25 million.

Getty Images

34/57

A-list location

The renovated Sixties ranch house is in the A-lister Point Dume area of Malibu. The three-bedroom property is 1,800sq ft.

PRITCHETT-RAPF

On the market

The Buckinghamshire home used as a country retreat by actress Hayley Mills while married to the late film director Roy Boulting is for sale.

Rex Features

£1.25 million

Called Kaduna, the thatched four-bedroom house is near Great Missenden, with 40-minute Marylebone trains.

Notorious party pad

Sadie Frost is selling the north London home she shared with her film star ex-husband Jude Law. Once the scene of notorious Primrose Hill Set parties, the six-bedroom Victorian pile in Belsize Park is on the market for £6 million.

Getty Images

38/57

Price tag

She and Law paid £2 million in 2002 and the house is now on the market for £6 million.

Rex Features

Country home for sale

Sixties supermodel Twiggy, still going strong, is selling her five-bedroom country home.

PA

West Sussex location

The fashion icon has listed the West Sussex house for £750,000 — which is £40,000 less than she paid for it only two years ago.

West London boy

Eddie Redmayne has been spotted eyeing up houses in Kensington. It looks like the Eton-educated actor, who left his childhood borough of Kensington & Chelsea behind to move to Southwark, is craving a return to his old ’hood.

AFP/Getty Images

Superstar neighbours

A Holland Park home close to JK Rowling and Madonna is for sale. Residents of Earls Terrace also have access to the three-acre private gardens of Edwardes Square and a Grecian-style spa complex.

Getty /WireImage

43/57

Multi-million price tag

Just across the road from the Design Museum in W8, the pièce de résistance of the Grade II-listed six-storey townhouse is the palatial “wellness zone” lined with columns. It includes a 10-metre swimming pool, a steam room and gym. The five-bedroom townhouse is on Russell Simpson’s books priced at £10.25 million.

Sold!

Jessica Alba has sold her Beverly Hills home for the full asking price of £4.75 million.

Getty Images for Refinery29

Quick sale

The actress, who has also built up a skincare empire with her brand Honest Beauty, listed the Spanish-style villa just three weeks ago with her father Mark Alba’s agency and it was snapped up.

MLS

Spring revamp

TV presenter Amanda Holden’s schedule is about to get even busier with the announcement this week that she’s got a radio slot, replacing Spice Girl Emma Bunton on the Heart FM Breakfast show.

Little wonder that Holden, who has two daughters, is outsourcing her home maintenance.

Getty Images

47/57

Design duo to the rescue

The Britain’s Got Talent judge posted pictures on Instagram of the revamp of her Surrey house, with a little help from Style Sisters, aka design duo Gemma and Charlotte.

Instagram/ style_sisters

Now you can reign on Barbra’s parade

A showstopping penthouse once owned by Barbra Streisand is for sale for £8.7 million.

Getty Images for BSB

Long-term home

The New York penthouse was Barbra Streisand’s home for 30 years, but she sold to the current owners for £3.2 million in 2002.

Fox Residential

Art deco factory conversion

Architect Sir Terry Farrell is selling the St John’s Wood penthouse he designed through Arlington Residential for £2.5 million. Farrell’s projects include the MI6 HQ and redeveloped Charing Cross station.

Matt Writtle

51/57

Industrial look

It sits at the top of the Old Aeroworks, an Art Deco former aircraft factory where wheels, tyres, brakes and gun turrets were produced for wartime aircraft including Spitfires and Lancaster bombers.

Celebrity neighbourhood

There is a rare chance to buy a home in Britain’s answer to Malibu — a stretch of pebbly beach behind the industrial harbour at Shoreham in East Sussex, known locally as Brighton’s Millionaires’ Row and popular with celebs. The most famous owner at Western Esplanade is DJ Fatboy Slim, Norman Cook.

Alamy Stock Photo

Beachside views

The seaside property is on the market at £2.95 million, through Hamptons International.

It’s all go

Now that Cheryl has moved out of her ex-partner Liam Payne’s home in Brookwood, Surrey, the One Direction singer can move forward with his plans to renovate his property, which is valued at more than £5 million.

Getty Images

Bachelor pad

He is keen to install an indoor pool house and sauna, with a fitness suite and games area in the basement. He is clearly embracing the bachelor life.

instagram/ liampayne

Inside Brad and Jen’s former home – on sale for £43 million

The Beverly Hills home that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston bought for $13.5 million (£10.3 million) in 2001 is now for sale for $56 million (£43 million).

AFP/Getty Images

Château chic

Pitt and Aniston, who were married from 2000 to 2005, spent three years turning it into their dream home, even importing in wooden floors from a historic French château, before selling it to hedge fund executive Jonathan Brooks. He then turned it into his dream home with four more bedrooms.

courtesy of Susan Smith/Hilton & Hyland