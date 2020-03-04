🔥Michael Bloomberg's bad night on Super Tuesday puts campaign in doubt🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Michael Bloomberg was today pondering whether to stay in the Democratic nomination race after suffering a bad night on Super Tuesday, according to reports.

Campaign aides conceded they see “some of the writing on the wall” even as the ex-New York mayor insisted to supporters in Florida he had made great strides. He was on course to win some delegates but was trounced by Joe Biden.

Mr Bloomberg spent more than half a billion dollars on advertising in the run up to Super Tuesday, when he appeared on the ballot for the first time after his late entry into the race.

His campaign manager Kevin Sheekey appeared to drop a hint that Mr Bloomberg could end up backing Mr Biden, describing the former vice president as “one of the most decent public servants I’ve ever met”.

However, Mr Bloomberg sounded an upbeat note as he looked ahead to more key state battles.

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd in West Palm Beach, he said: “I know you’re not used to seeing a New Yorker in southern Florida in late winter. But unlike the President I didn’t come here to golf. I came here because winning in November starts with Florida. We will beat Donald Trump here in Florida and swing states around the country.”

Donald Trump today claimed Mr Bloomberg was the “biggest loser” of Super Tuesday as he rounded on his Democratic rivals.

“His ‘political’ consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike!” he tweeted.