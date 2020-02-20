🔥Michael Bloomberg faces barrage of attacks from rivals at his first Democratic debate🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Michael Bloomberg has faced a barrage of attacks at his first Democratic presidential debate as his rivals rushed to criticise him for his wealth, record on race and history of sexist comments.

The billionaire seemed nervous and hesitant in a rough debut before a national audience in a debate that gave voters their first unscripted look at the self-funding former New York mayor.

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg lined up to go after Mr Bloomberg on Wednesday night, frequently shouting over one another in what amounted to the most contentious of the nine Democratic White House debates.

All the contenders accused Mr Bloomberg of trying to buy his way into the White House and said his record as mayor and a businessman would lead the party to defeat in November.

Mike Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden talk during a break in a Democratic presidential primary debate (AP)

“We’re running against a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-face lesbians,” said Warren, a senator from Massachusetts. “And, no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

“Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another,” she added.

Bloomberg has been accused over the years of many sexist and misogynist comments, and several lawsuits have been filed alleging that women were discriminated against at his media company.

He did not respond to Ms Warren’s comments about his past remarks about women, which were taken from a booklet given to him in 1990 that was said to be a compilation of his sayings over the years.

A campaign spokesman said Mr Bloomberg “simply did not say the things somebody wrote in this gag gift.”

Mr Bloomberg, who entered the race in November and is skipping the first four early voting states in February to focus on later nominating contests in March, said he was using his money for an important cause.

“I’m spending that money to get rid of Donald Trump – the worst president we’ve ever had. And if I can get that done, it will be a great contribution to America and to my kids,” he said.

The debate came at a pivotal time, three days before Nevada’s presidential caucuses, the third contest in the state-by-state race to find a challenger to Trump in the November election.

The high stakes were evident in the intensity of the exchanges, with Mr Biden and Ms Warren in particular facing the do-or-die task of reigniting their campaigns after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire earlier this month.

Both Ms Warren and Mr Biden, the former vice president, asked Mr Bloomberg to commit to releasing women who had signed nondisclosure agreements to settle lawsuits.

Mr Bloomberg refused, saying they were made “consensually” with the expectation that they would stay private.

“We are not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who has who knows how many nondisclosure agreements, and the drip, drip, drip of stories of women saying they have been harassed and discriminated against,” said Ms Warren.

Mr Bloomberg said there were “very few” nondisclosure agreements. “None of them accuse me of anything,” he said. “Maybe they didn’t like the jokes I told.”

President Trump was happy to inject himself into the debate pile-on of Bloomberg, telling supporters at a rally in Phoenix: “I hear he’s getting pounded tonight.”

The Nevada caucuses are the first in a state with a more diverse population after contests in predominantly white Iowa and New Hampshire. Those first contests produced a split verdict, with Mr Buttigieg, the moderate former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, edging Mr Sanders in Iowa, and Mr Sanders narrowly beating Mr Buttigieg in New Hampshire.