🔥Michael Barrymore's Good Morning Britain appearance raises concerns from fans🔥

Michael Barrymore has left viewers worried following an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Speaking to hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, the 67-year-old explained “support from fans and close mates” had helped him through the last two decades after the body of Stuart Lubbock was found in his swimming pool back in 2001.

Barrymore was on the ITV breakfast show to give his version of events, after Lubbock’s death was re-examined in Channel 4 documentary Barrymore: The Body in the Pool last month.

“My fans and my mates, we’ve had this relationship for years,” he said. “They grew up with me, they know me, and they know I’m not a wrong’un.

Michael Barrymore arriving at the High Court in London, during his compensation case against Essex Police (PA Archive/PA Images)

“[It’s] through their support, [and] not all the ones from Twitter that come up with whatever – you know the pound shop detectives that take a bit of this and a bit of that and oh, it’s a celeb let’s give him another kicking.

“How many times am I supposed to be kicked? How many times am I supposed to take it?”

Barrymore added that while he felt the case was ‘paramount’, he wanted to retain his pride.

“I’m not looking for sympathy, I’ve been through it. I’m a big boy,” he said. “And I’ve got every right, I’m going to hold my head up and walk out on the street high because I’m entitled to and it’s my right to.

“And at the same time, anything to do with the Lubbock family, of course, is paramount and over and above me.”

Barrymore’s interview sparked concern from worried viewers, with some taking to Twitter to question whether the presenter was doing okay.

“Feel really sorry for him,” wrote one viewer. “realise the truth must come out but he can’t be hounded for ever. If there’s a case against him then the police should bring it, if not leave him alone.”

“He seems broken,” another added, with a fourth person stating: “Uncomfortable watching Michael Barrymore slurring his words and feeling very sorry for himself.”

Standard Online has contacted Barrymore’s representative for comment.

Barrymore has always strongly denied all knowledge or involvement of the assault, or what caused Lubbock’s death, saying he found him when walking outside his home to smoke marijuana.

More recently, Barrymore was set to have a comeback after signing up to this year’s Dancing on Ice – but was forced to pull out following injury.

Good Morning Britain continues weekdays from 6am on ITV.