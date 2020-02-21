🔥Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Eyed For Mark Millar’s Prodigy Movie🔥

Prodigy is a comic series that was put out by Mark Millar and Netflix last December, and now it seems it’s getting the movie treatment sooner rather than later.

Millar is the brilliant mind behind some great characters such as Hit-Girl, Kick-Ass and Eggsy from Kingsman. But the talented creator truly believes that Edison Crane will be the one that he’ll be remembered for, similar to how Ian Fleming’s associated with James Bond above everything else.

For those unfamiliar, Crane’s the main character in Prodigy, the comic drawn by artist Rafael Albuquerque and published by Image Comics. The story follows the world’s smartest man and self-promoted global crisis fixer and according to our sources – the same ones who told us that Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow and that Transformers is being rebooted, both of which have since been confirmed – Michael B. Jordan is in consideration to play Crane in the feature film adaptation.

The actor has some magnificent performances on his resume, of course. He’s played one of the MCU’s best villains with Killmonger in Black Panther, received all kinds of praise for Creed, and most recently did some excellent work in the critically acclaimed gem Just Mercy. There really isn’t any part this guy can’t master, and taking on Crane, the smartest man on the planet seems right up his alley. That being said, Jordan’s also being eyed for a number of other high profile roles at the moment and it’s unclear if his schedule would allow him to take this one on as well. Still, we’re told that Netflix is definitely interested in him.

Whether it’s Jordan or someone else, though, Millar’s stories have translated very well on screen so far and we’re feeling pretty hopeful about Prodigy, too. The Kick-Ass films were both pretty great, after all, and the Kingsman franchise continues to expand with a hugely anticipated prequel on the way. Given what Prodigy‘s engrossing narrative entails, all signs point to it being another impressive addition to the list of Millar cinematic adaptations.

Tell us, though, do you think Michael B. Jordan is a good fit to play Crane in the upcoming movie? If not him, who else do you think should get the role? Sound off down below with your thoughts.