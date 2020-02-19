🔥MICDS hires former Harrisonville, Staley coach Bouchard to lead football program🔥

MICDS’ Winston Moore (2) makes a catch and heads to the endzone during the fourth week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Priory School in Ladue Heights, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Fred Bouchard thought he was out.Then football pulled him back in.Bouchard, 55, was named as the new MICDS football coach Tuesday afternoon. He replaces Matt Buha, who resigned to take over at Webster Groves.“He possesses a knowledge and passion for the game of football and we are excited about him leading our program forward,” MICDS athletics director Josh Smith said in a press release.Bouchard didn’t need a primer on the history and tradition of MICDS football. He saw it up close and personal on the opposite sideline while at Harrisonville.“We played them three times in the state championship game,” Bouchard said.Twice the results were good for Harrisonville. But the one that wasn’t remains a vivid memory for Bouchard. MICDS rallied from a 25-point deficit to stun Harrisonville 45-42 in double overtime to win the 2004 Class 4 state title, the last of its seven championships.“That one still grates me,” Bouchard said.Bouchard spent six seasons at Harrisonville and went 75-6. He led the program to state championships in 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2007. He then took over Staley as it built its program from the ground up when the school opened in 2008. Bouchard then guided the Falcons to the 2011 Class 5 state title with a 35-21 win over Kirkwood. He stepped down at Staley after the 2015 season and remained as an administrator with the North Kansas City School District until 2017.