🔥Mexico yet to see formal U.S. plan to deport migrants due to coronavirus🔥

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican government has not yet received a formal proposal from the United States about migrants in that country being returned to Mexico due to coronavirus, Mexico’s foreign ministry said a brief statement late on Tuesday.
The statement added that Mexico would analyze the reach of such a proposal and act in defense of its interests as well as considerations including public health and human rights.
Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by David Alire Garcia
