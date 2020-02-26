🔥Mexico worried U.S. ruling sets precedent in cross-border shooting of teen🔥

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican government on Tuesday said it was worried a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of a Mexican boy shot dead by a U.S. Border Patrol agent from the other side of the border would set a precedent.

In a statement, the government expressed “deep concerns about the effects that this decision will have on other similar cases, in which Mexican citizens have died from gunshots fired by U.S. agents towards the Mexican side.”

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday barred a lawsuit against the Border Patrol agent, refusing to open the door for foreign nationals to pursue civil rights cases in American courts in such incidents.