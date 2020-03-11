Mets tattoo Martinez early, lead Cardinals 6-1 in sixth

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The New York Mets tattooed Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez for five runs in the first four innings Wednesday as they gave Jacob deGrom a 6-1 exhibition game lead.After deGrom worked 3 1/3 hitless innings, Matt Carpenter poled his second homer of the spring, a drive to his opposite field in left, with one out in the fourth, as the Cardinals scored for the first time. But Martinez wasn’t very sharp, either before or after that home run.After spinning five scoreless innings on Thursday night against Washington, Martinez labored through a 31-pitch first inning in which he hit a batter, walked another and allowed two runs, which were driven in on singles by J.D. Davis and former Cardinal Matt Adams, back in the New York lineup after some heart-related irregularities. Davis then walloped a two-run homer in the third after a double by Robinson Cano. In the second, Martinez had thrown eight strikes in eight pitches but he threw only 11 strikes out of 18 pitches in the third as his location continued to be spotty.Jeff McNeil’s two-out run-scoring single finished Martinez in the fourth at 73 pitches but another run came home on Cano’s hit off John Brebbia.It wasn’t for lack of stuff Wednesday. Martinez did strike out six in 3 2/3 frames. Fowler, Molina back in lineup Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina, both of whom missed the Cardinals’ two-game excursion to Fort Myers, Fla., are back in the lineup Wednesday as part of a premier pitching matchup involving Carlos Martinez of the Cardinals and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets.Martinez pitched five scoreless innings against Washington in in his most recent start and has a 1.93 earned run average for 9 1/3 spring innings. Third baseman Matt Carpenter is on the trip, as well outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas. Second baseman Kolten Wong still is resting a bruised calf suffered when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday.Cardinals’ lineup: 1. Dexter Fowler rf2. Matt Carpenter 3b3. Yadier Molina c4. Tyler O’Neill dh5. Austin Dean lf6. Max Schrock 2b7. Lane Thomas cf8. Edmundo Sosa ss9. John Nogowski 1bRH Carlos Martinez p

