🔥Metropolitan Police confirm two arrests at Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Champions League tie🔥

Two men were arrested on Tuesday night after crowd trouble erupted at Stamford Bridge before Chelsea’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich.

The trouble was confined to the away end and began when a number of Bayern fans tried to gain entry to the stadium without tickets about an hour before kick-off.

Other supporters are understood to have presented forged tickets when attempting to gain ­admission.

Police and Chelsea staff had to ­intervene to maintain order and, in the aftermath, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that two men had been arrested — one for assault on a steward, the other for assault on a police officer.

In Pictures | Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | 25/02/2020

Uefa, European football’s governing body, are awaiting reports from their delegates at the match before deciding if any action will be taken.

Police say no more disorder occurred, but there was a protest from Bayern fans inside Stamford Bridge over ticket prices.

Bayern fans made a similar protest at Liverpool last season and at Arsenal in 2015, as did RB Leipzig fans during their side’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham in north London last week.