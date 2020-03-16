🔥Metropolitan Opera offers free streaming of past “Met Live in HD” performances🔥

1 of 2

The Metropolitan Opera, like most other companies, has closed down as the COVID-19 pandemic rages, but the company is offering something to make up for it: Free streaming of past “Met Live in HD” performances.Only the first week has been announced so far, but it’s a good one. Here’s the schedule: Monday, March 16 – Bizet’s CarmenConducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Elīna Garanča and Roberto Alagna. Transmitted live on January 16, 2010.Tuesday, March 17 – Puccini’s La BohèmeConducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Angela Gheorghiu and Ramón Vargas. Transmitted live on April 5, 2008.Wednesday, March 18 – Verdi’s Il TrovatoreConducted by Marco Armiliato, starring Anna Netrebko, Dolora Zajick, Yonghoon Lee, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Transmitted live on October 3, 2015.Thursday, March 19 – Verdi’s La TraviataConducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Diana Damrau, Juan Diego Flórez, and Quinn Kelsey. Transmitted live on December 15, 2018.