MetroLink trains running again near airport after three-hour shutdown due to car crash

UPDATED at 9: 15 a.m. with trains running againA car crash along Interstate 70 shut down MetroLink tracks near the airport for about three hours Wednesday morning.About 6 a.m. Wednesday, Metro announced that MetroLink was not operating between Lambert Airport and North Hanley Road. Shuttles were taking passengers between those two spots.The trains were running again by 9 a.m.A vehicle apparently left the interstate and overturned near the tracks, damaging some equipment.The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No information was immediately available on any injuries.Check back for updates.

