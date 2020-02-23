MetroLink train hits vehicle, causing delays in Metro East

The MetroLink train for the Shiloh-Scott area in Illinois waits for passengers at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport in 2006.(AP Photo/James A. Finley)

James A. Finley

MetroLink is not operating between the Emerson Park and Fairview Heights stops because of a crash involving the train and a vehicle around 1:30 p.m., officials said.Bus shuttles are transporting passengers between the Emerson Park, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Washington Park and Fairview Heights stations, according to an email from an official with Bi-State Development.Passengers traveling in this area can expect delays up to an hour.Details about the crash are not yet known. The East St. Louis Police Department is investigating the accident and could not be reached.

