🔥MetroLink resumes service after train hits vehicle, causing delays in Metro East🔥

Updates an earlier version with the train resuming operation at 10 p.m.MetroLink is was not operating for several hours between the Emerson Park and Fairview Heights stops after of a crash involving the train and a pickup around 1:30 p.m., officials said.MetroLink resumed operations between the stations around 10 p.m., according to Bi-State Development, which operates MetroLink.Bus shuttles were having to transport passengers between the Emerson Park, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Washington Park and Fairview Heights stations while repairs were made.Passengers traveling in the area experienced delays up to 30 minutes. Service in Missouri was not impacted. Details about the crash — at a grade crossing on Kingshighway near the Washington Park station — are not yet known. The East St. Louis Police Department is investigating the accident and could not be reached.Four train passengers and the train operator requested medical attention, according to Bi-State.Red Line trains may still experience delays of up to 10 minutes, officials said. Blue Line trains were only operating between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Emerson Park stations Sunday night.