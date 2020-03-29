Metro Transit suspends service on some bus routes

Metro Transit is adjusting bus service as some routes see drops in the number of riders.Metro officials said that ridership on routes that were busy before the pandemic remain strong, while other routes that serve businesses and schools have fewer passengers. Starting Monday, these routes will be temporarily suspended: 1 Gold5 Green17 Mackenzie59 Oakland.These routes will be served by Metro Call-A-Ride vans: 56 Kirkwood-Webster71 Patterson-Redman75 Christian Hospital174X Halls Ferry Express.These changes are in addition to adjustments announced last week. Check metrostlouis.org for more information.

A member of the family, Jane Weinhaus, teaches at a Creve Coeur preschool where three other teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Missouri is loosening its testing criteria for COVID-19. The state is boosting food stamp benefits for eligible households in Missouri, and waiving some work requirements. St. Louis leaders differ on closing City Hall. The Summer Olympics in Tokyo won’t be held until 2021.

At least 100 inmates will be freed from the St. Louis County Justice Center over concern about spreading the coronavirus. Another six deaths in Missouri and Illinois were reported. And the Missouri governor wants a federal disaster declaration. Some of Wednesday’s developments in the pandemic.

The city of St. Louis and St. Charles County reported their first deaths from the virus. Plexiglass protection is going up at some area grocery stores. Two more Creve Coeur preschool teachers test positive for COVID-19. And a prisoner in the Missouri Department of Corrections tests positive for COVID-19.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

Jobless claims nationwide soar to 3.3 million and explode in Missouri. More calls to free prisoners during the pandemic. The Four Seasons hotel in St. Louis shuts down. Some Illinois community health centers could close because of the virus. These are some of Thursday’s developments.

The Spanish flu infected one-third of the world’s population and killed 50 million or more worldwide. But St. Louis suffered less than other cities thanks to efforts to limit spread of disease.

Missouri mobilizes the National Guard to help with the state’s COVID-19 response. A St. Clair County woman becomes the first virus death in the Metro East. Lincoln County reports its first two cases. Build-a-Bear closes all its stores. And business columnist David Nicklaus says the $2 trillion stimulus package is unprecedented, but may not be enough. These are Friday’s developments.

Spokesmen for both the police and the mayor’s office declined to comment on the health status of public employees.