🔥Metro East woman claimed to have muscular dystrophy and breast cancer to scam nonprofits, feds say🔥

HIGHLAND — A Metro East woman lied to nonprofit agencies with false claims that she was a breast cancer survivor and had muscular dystrophy, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.Sarah A. Delashmit, 35, of Highland, has been indicted on eight felony counts, including wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said.In October 2015 and again in March 2016, Delashmit claimed she was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy in order to attend Camp Summit, a nonprofit camp in Texas for people with disabilities, prosecutors said. Once there, she impersonated a person with a disability by confining herself to a wheelchair and pretending to need help with dressing and bathing and other activities, the indictment said.She also claimed from October 2017 to March 2018 that she was a breast cancer survivor so that she could attend the Young Survival Coalition national summit in Orlando and receive items that had been donated for the group’s Tour de Pink bike ride, including a Giant Avail road bicycle and cycling gear, the indictment said. The Young Survival Coalition is a New York-based nonprofit for young adults with breast cancer.