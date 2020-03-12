Metro East polling place moved from assisted living facility as coronavirus precaution

GLEN CARBON — A spokeswoman for the owner of a Glen Carbon assisted living facility said Thursday the facility would no longer act as a polling place in Illinois’ presidential primary next week because of coronavirus concerns.“We did that as a precaution,” said Maryanne Wallace, spokeswoman for Lutheran Senior Services, which owns Meridian Village assisted living facility in Glen Carbon. “We are moving it just because of the flu and coronavirus risk.”The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are at elevated risk of contracting coronavirus.Illinois voters cast ballots in presidential primaries on Tuesday.According to the Madison County Clerk, instead of the Meridian Village, voters living in the Edwardsville 20, 26 and 27 precincts will now cast ballots at the Calvary Baptist Church, 2249 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.In addition, voters in four other precincts — Godfrey 2, 11 and 12, and Alton 14 — will no longer cast ballots at Asbury Village at 5201 Asbury in Godfrey.Instead, election officials will use two other sites at Asbury Village: 5222 Aldergate for voters in Godrey 2 and 11; and 5219 Aldergate for voters in Godrey 12 and Alton 14.The reason for the changes at Asbury Village, a retirement community in Godfrey, wasn’t immediately clear.Election offices in East St. Louis, St. Clair County and Monroe County said Thursday they had made no polling place changes in advance of Tuesday’s primary.

