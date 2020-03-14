Metro East native blends gossip and true crime for New York Post and on TV

A school had a carbon monoxide leak, and Carlos Greer was on the story.Well, not really. Greer was 10 years old at the time, shadowing family friend Kim Covington on her job as a news anchor at KPLR in St. Louis.Covington had to switch vehicles and photographers for the story.“It was so chaotic, and I’m getting into the back of the Jeep and the door was open, and (the driver) started pulling off because he didn’t know there was a kid back there,” Greer recalls. “It was the coolest thing. And I knew I wanted to do that for a living; I didn’t want to work in an office.”Greer’s childhood dream came true. Now 35, he is senior reporter for Page Six, the New York Post’s beloved gossip column, and is soon launching a new television show and a related online series, both telling stories of true crime.“Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports,” an hourlong show, begins Monday on Investigation Discovery. It will focus on past crimes of some notoriety that were covered by the Post.“New York Post Reports: Off the Record” is a digital series with shorter stories — about eight minutes each — that look into more recent, lesser-known crimes from across the country. It will be available March 30 at investigationdiscovery.com.On the television show, Greer acts as an expert in the field, helping to move the narrative along by explaining parts of the story. On the digital series, he serves as the host and reporter.“I’ve always been interested in true crime,” he says from his apartment in New York. “I grew up watching ‘Matlock’ and ‘Columbo’ with my grandmother. I’ve always been interested in crimes and solving crimes. Careerwise, I always wanted to figure out how to report on these stories and tell these stories.”To date, though, his career has primarily been in celebrity news. He began even before he graduated from Marymount Manhattan College (“I don’t know if my bosses knew that,” he says). He was interning at “Entertainment Tonight” and “The Insider” when, during sweeps week, he began freelancing.Greer started out by researching and supervising scripts for the lifestyle-oriented PBS show “Real Simple TV.” From there he moved to People magazine, mostly covering music, celebrity and pop culture news — but occasionally also crime and even Hurricane Sandy.Being a celebrity reporter means interviewing a lot of famous people. “I’ve had a pretty cool career and great opportunities,” he says. Having grown up watching music videos on MTV, he said his favorite times are when he gets to interview people who were big in those days, such as Janet Jackson and Madonna.“One of the biggest stories I did cover is I was there when Whitney Houston died,” he says. “I was actually at Clive Davis’ party when her body was there upstairs. It was a really strange and dark party in LA. You had half of the room who knew Whitney, and they were really sad and mourning, and the other half you could tell really didn’t know her and were celebrating the events (the party was for the Grammy Awards) and the weekend.”A happier moment came at a birthday party for rap producer Swiss Beatz, who is married to singer Alicia Keys. The party was at a small bar, with only about 15 people. In walked Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé took Greer by the hand and started dancing with him.Influencers are the new celebrities — people who attract social media followers because they are physically attractive and have unusual ways of looking at society. There are simply too many of them for Greer to keep track of, he says, and he typically doesn’t write about them unless they do something newsworthy.Meanwhile, Greer is beginning to reach the point where his interest in younger celebrities no longer matches his attention to those of his own generation.“You do feel like you’re getting old and you don’t recognize a lot of those names,” he says. “It’s my job, so I do keep track of them. It’s not hard, but sometimes you wonder who they are.”

