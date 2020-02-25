Metro East man, 18, charged in shooting death of another teen

Dominic Wilbourn was being held Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the St. Clair County jail on a $1 million bond. He was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kameron J. Dorsey, 18.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the man acknowledged the drug use prior to the Valentine’s Day collision that killed four.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the man acknowledged the drug use prior to the Valentine’s Day collision that killed four.

Nine others also are accused of fraud in a scheme involving illegal drug prescriptions, federal prosecutors said.

CREVE COEUR — A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Friday has been identified as Robert Hentz, 60, of O’Fallon, …

The part-time janitor shot Maria Lucas in the head, killing her, before a police officer hurried inside and exchanged shots with him.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

Police in St. Peters began an investigation in December when the camera was found mounted to a window of a home, court records show.

Dominic Wilbourn was being held Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the St. Clair County jail on a $1 million bond. He was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kameron J. Dorsey, 18.