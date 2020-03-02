🔥Metro East high schools could lose Native American mascots under Illinois bill🔥

Cahokia (Comanches) and Collinsville (Kahoks) are among 52 Illinois schools that use Native American mascots or logos.

STLhighschoolsports.com file photos

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A new bill would require Illinois schools that want to keep using Native American mascots and logos receive approval from local tribes if they want to participate in playoffs, among other requirements.State Rep. Maurice West, a Rockford Democrat, pitched the plan to the Interscholastic Athletic Organization Act after students at Hononegah High School in Rockton led a protest over the use of the Princess Hononegah Indian mascot and other Native American imagery and iconography.He said there are 52 high schools in Illinois that would be would be affected including the Cahokia Comanches, Collinsville Kahoks and Mascoutah Indians. A hearing on the legislation is set for Wednesday in Springfield.West’s bill would prohibit schools from using their Indian mascots and logos unless they complied with certain rules, according to the Rockford Register Star. Failure to meet them would make the school ineligible to participate in playoff competitions.