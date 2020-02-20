🔥Met Police refers itself to watchdog after Caroline Flack's death🔥

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog in relation to contact the force had with Caroline Flack before her death.

Scotland Yard announced the referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct today.

A statement said: “As is standard practice when a member of the public dies or is seriously injured and has had recent contact with police, the Directorate of Professional Standards has reviewed all previous police contact with Ms Flack.

“Following the review, the MPS made a mandatory referral to the IOPC on Wednesday, 19 February to allow for an independent assessment.

“No notice of investigation has been served on any officer and no conduct issues have been identified by the DPS. No officer is on restricted duties or suspended.”

More follows…